Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Pirates On June 23
Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Canzone is hitting for a .281 BA, .353 OBP and .562 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored 28 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Red Sox.
Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.