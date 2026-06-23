Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Pirates On June 23

Canzone is hitting for a .281 BA, .353 OBP and .562 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored 28 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Red Sox.

Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

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