Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Guardians On June 27

Canzone is hitting for a .272 BA, .349 OBP and .543 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .893 and he has scored 28 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

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