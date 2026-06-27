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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Guardians On June 27

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Canzone has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .272 BA, .349 OBP and .543 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .893 and he has scored 28 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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