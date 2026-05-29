Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 29

Canzone is hitting for a .237 BA, .315 OBP and .447 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 16 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He returns to action for the first time since May 25, when he went 1 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs against the Athletics.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.

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