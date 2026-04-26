Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Cardinals On April 26

Canzone is hitting for a .276 BA, .338 OBP and .534 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored nine runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Michael McGreevy (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

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