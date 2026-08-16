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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On Aug. 16

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Canzone has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .257 BA, .332 OBP and .492 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 43 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Hunter Brown (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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