Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Angels On June 30

Canzone is hitting for a .273 BA, .347 OBP and .552 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .899 and he has scored 30 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Jose Soriano (8-4) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

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