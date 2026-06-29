Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Angels On June 29

Canzone is hitting for a .274 BA, .349 OBP and .542 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .891 and he has scored 29 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

The Angels will send Ryan Johnson (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.84 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

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