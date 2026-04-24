Dillon Dingler And Tigers Square Off Against Reds On April 24

Dingler is hitting for a .263 BA, .341 OBP and .513 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 11 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs (11th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Andrew Abbott (0-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season.

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