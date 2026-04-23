Dillon Dingler And Tigers Take On Brewers On April 23

Dingler is hitting for a .264 BA, .346 OBP and .528 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 11 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs (17th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (0-1) starts for the Brewers, his third of the season.

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