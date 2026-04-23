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Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers

Dillon Dingler

Detroit Tigers • #13 C

Dillon Dingler And Tigers Take On Brewers On April 23

Dillon Dingler and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Dingler has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Dingler is hitting for a .264 BA, .346 OBP and .528 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 11 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs (17th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (0-1) starts for the Brewers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dillon Dingler

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