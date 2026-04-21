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Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers

Dillon Dingler

Detroit Tigers • #13 C

Dillon Dingler And Tigers Play Brewers On April 21

Dillon Dingler and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Dingler has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Dingler is hitting for a .284 BA, .368 OBP and .567 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .936, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs (11th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dillon Dingler

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