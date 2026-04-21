Dillon Dingler And Tigers Play Brewers On April 21

Dingler is hitting for a .284 BA, .368 OBP and .567 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .936, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs (11th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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