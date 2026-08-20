Daz Cameron And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 20

Cameron had a .195 BA, .214 OBP and .293 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .507 and he scored five runs. In 42 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in three runs. Cameron recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (9-3) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 96 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.

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