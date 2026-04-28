Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On April 28

Schneider is hitting for a .136 BA, .309 OBP and .250 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored 10 runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (0-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.

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