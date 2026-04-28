Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On April 28
Davis Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Schneider has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Schneider is hitting for a .136 BA, .309 OBP and .250 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored 10 runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.
Payton Tolle (0-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.