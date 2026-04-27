Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On April 27

Schneider is hitting for a .140 BA, .302 OBP and .256 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and an 18.9% walk rate. His OPS is .558 and he has scored 10 runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Ranger Suarez (1-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.

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