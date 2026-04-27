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Davis Schneider
Toronto Blue Jays

Davis Schneider

Toronto Blue Jays • #36 2B

Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On April 27

Davis Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, on Monday, April 27 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Schneider has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Schneider is hitting for a .140 BA, .302 OBP and .256 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and an 18.9% walk rate. His OPS is .558 and he has scored 10 runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Ranger Suarez (1-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Schneider

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