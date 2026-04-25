Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Take On Guardians On April 25

Schneider is hitting for a .162 BA, .326 OBP and .297 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 19.6% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored 10 runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (1-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.