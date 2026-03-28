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Davis Schneider
Toronto Blue Jays

Davis Schneider

Toronto Blue Jays • #36 2B

Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Take On Athletics On March 28

Davis Schneider and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Athletics at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, March 28 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Schneider has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Schneider had a .234 BA, .361 OBP and .436 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 33 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 31 runs.

Jeffrey Springs will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Schneider

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