Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Face Astros On June 24

Schneider is hitting for a .163 BA, .300 OBP and .315 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 14 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows gets the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.79 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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