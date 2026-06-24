FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Davis Schneider
Toronto Blue Jays

Davis Schneider

Toronto Blue Jays • #36 2B

Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Face Astros On June 24

Davis Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Schneider has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schneider is hitting for a .163 BA, .300 OBP and .315 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 14 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows gets the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.79 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Schneider

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News