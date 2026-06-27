Davis Martin And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On June 27

Martin is 9-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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