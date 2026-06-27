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Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin

Chicago White Sox • #65 SP

Davis Martin And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On June 27

Davis Martin will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Martin has +112 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Martin is 9-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Martin

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