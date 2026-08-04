Davis Martin And White Sox Face Red Sox On Aug. 4

Martin is 9-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.

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