Davis Martin And White Sox Face Red Sox On Aug. 4
Davis Martin will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Martin has +110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Martin is 9-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.