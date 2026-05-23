Davis Martin And White Sox Square Off Against Giants On May 23

Martin is 7-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.