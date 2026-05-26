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David Peterson
New York Mets

David Peterson

New York Mets • #23 SP

David Peterson And Mets Take On Reds On May 26

David Peterson will get the start for the New York Mets against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Peterson has -144 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Peterson is 3-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
David Peterson

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