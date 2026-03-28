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David Peterson
New York Mets

David Peterson

New York Mets • #23 SP

David Peterson And Mets Play Pirates On March 28

David Peterson will get the start for the New York Mets against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Peterson has -152 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Peterson went 9-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Pirates averaged 3.6 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
David Peterson

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