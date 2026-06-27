David Peterson And Cubs Face Brewers On June 27

Peterson is 3-6 with a 6.09 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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