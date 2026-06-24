David Fry And Guardians Play White Sox On June 24

Fry is hitting for a .217 BA, .336 OBP and .368 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 14 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Chris Murphy takes the mound for his first start of the season for the White Sox.

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