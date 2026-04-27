David Fry And Guardians Take On Rays On April 27

Fry is hitting for a .235 BA, .366 OBP and .353 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored six runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Steven Matz makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.