David Fry And Guardians Take On Rays On April 27
David Fry and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, on Monday, April 27 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Fry has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Fry is hitting for a .235 BA, .366 OBP and .353 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored six runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.
Steven Matz makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.