David Fry And Guardians Play Phillies On May 24

Fry is hitting for a .243 BA, .361 OBP and .400 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 11 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter (1-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.77 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

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