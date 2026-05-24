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David Fry
Cleveland Guardians

David Fry

Cleveland Guardians • #6 LF

David Fry And Guardians Play Phillies On May 24

David Fry and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Fry has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Fry is hitting for a .243 BA, .361 OBP and .400 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 11 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter (1-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.77 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
David Fry

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