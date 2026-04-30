Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 30

Varsho is hitting for a .234 BA, .314 OBP and .383 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 11 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Varsho has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.