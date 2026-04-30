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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 30

Daulton Varsho and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Varsho has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .234 BA, .314 OBP and .383 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 11 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Varsho has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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