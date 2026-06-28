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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Rangers On June 28

Daulton Varsho and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Varsho has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .258 BA, .331 OBP and .428 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 30 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Varsho has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.14 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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