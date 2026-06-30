FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Mets On June 30

Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the New York Mets at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Varsho has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .258 BA, .330 OBP and .425 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 30 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Varsho has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rangers.

Nolan McLean gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 89 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News