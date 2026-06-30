Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Mets On June 30

Varsho is hitting for a .258 BA, .330 OBP and .425 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 30 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Varsho has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rangers.

Nolan McLean gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 89 1/3 innings pitched.

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