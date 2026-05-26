Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Marlins On May 26

Varsho is hitting for a .265 BA, .338 OBP and .420 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 23 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Sandy Alcantara (3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.