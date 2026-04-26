Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Guardians On April 26

Varsho is hitting for a .250 BA, .315 OBP and .405 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored nine runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Varsho has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.20 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.