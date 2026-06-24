Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Take On Astros On June 24

Varsho is hitting for a .262 BA, .335 OBP and .440 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 30 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Varsho has recorded five steals on five attempts. He collected three extra-base hits in his last appearance (3 for 6 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (3-8 with a 5.79 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.