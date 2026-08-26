Daulton Varsho And Astros Face Yankees On Aug. 26

Varsho is hitting for a .233 BA, .297 OBP and .362 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 43 runs. In 441 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. Varsho has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (0-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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