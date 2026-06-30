Dansby Swanson And Cubs Square Off Against Padres On June 30

Swanson is hitting for a .195 BA, .290 OBP and .368 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 48 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Swanson has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Padres.

JP Sears (1-0) starts for the Padres, his second of the season.

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