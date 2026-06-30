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Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs

Dansby Swanson

Chicago Cubs • #7 SS

Dansby Swanson And Cubs Square Off Against Padres On June 30

Dansby Swanson and his Chicago Cubs will take on the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Swanson has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Swanson is hitting for a .195 BA, .290 OBP and .368 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 48 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Swanson has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Padres.

JP Sears (1-0) starts for the Padres, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dansby Swanson

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