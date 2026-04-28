Daniel Schneemann And Guardians Play Rays On April 28

Schneemann is hitting for a .314 BA, .392 OBP and .586 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .978 and he has scored 12 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (1-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.