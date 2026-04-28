Dane Myers And Reds Take On Rockies On April 28

Myers is hitting for a .263 BA, .404 OBP and .342 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored eight runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Myers has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.