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Dane Myers
Cincinnati Reds

Dane Myers

Cincinnati Reds • #17 RF

Dane Myers And Reds Take On Rockies On April 28

Dane Myers and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Myers has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Myers is hitting for a .263 BA, .404 OBP and .342 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored eight runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Myers has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dane Myers

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