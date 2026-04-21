Dane Myers And Reds Face Rays On April 21

Myers is hitting for a .250 BA, .344 OBP and .250 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored two runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Myers has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Steven Matz makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

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