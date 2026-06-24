Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Face Twins On June 24

Rushing is hitting for a .252 BA, .340 OBP and .481 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 21 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-3) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 87 1/3 innings pitched.

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