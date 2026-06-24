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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Face Twins On June 24

Dalton Rushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Rushing has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .252 BA, .340 OBP and .481 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 21 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-3) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 87 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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