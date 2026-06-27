FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On June 27

Dalton Rushing and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Rushing has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .239 BA, .325 OBP and .458 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 21 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez makes the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News