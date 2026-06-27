Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On June 27
Dalton Rushing and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Rushing has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Rushing is hitting for a .239 BA, .325 OBP and .458 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 21 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Padres.
Randy Vasquez makes the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.