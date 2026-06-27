Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On June 27

Rushing is hitting for a .239 BA, .325 OBP and .458 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 21 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez makes the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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