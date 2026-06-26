Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Face Padres On June 26

Rushing is hitting for a .245 BA, .331 OBP and .468 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 21 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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