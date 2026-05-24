Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Face Brewers On May 24

Rushing is hitting for a .260 BA, .345 OBP and .558 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .903 and he has scored 14 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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