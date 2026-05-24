Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Face Brewers On May 24
Dalton Rushing and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Rushing has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Rushing is hitting for a .260 BA, .345 OBP and .558 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .903 and he has scored 14 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.