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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Play Brewers On May 22

Dalton Rushing and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, May 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Rushing has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .260 BA, .349 OBP and .575 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .925 and he has scored 14 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. He is back in action for the first time since May 17, when he went 0 for 2 against the Angels.

Logan Henderson (1-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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