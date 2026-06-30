Curtis Mead And Nationals Face Red Sox On June 30

Mead is hitting for a .227 BA, .323 OBP and .468 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 36 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early gets the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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