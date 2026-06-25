Curtis Mead And Nationals Take On Phillies On June 25
Curtis Mead and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Mead has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Mead is hitting for a .224 BA, .328 OBP and .468 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 35 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Phillies.
Cristopher Sanchez aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 1.80 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.