Curtis Mead And Nationals Take On Phillies On June 25

Mead is hitting for a .224 BA, .328 OBP and .468 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 35 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 1.80 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

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