Curtis Mead And Nationals Play Phillies On June 24

Mead is hitting for a .221 BA, .326 OBP and .452 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 34 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Phillies.

The Phillies are sending Aaron Nola (3-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.71 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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