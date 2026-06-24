FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead

Washington Nationals • #45 2B

Curtis Mead And Nationals Play Phillies On June 24

Curtis Mead and the Washington Nationals will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Mead has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mead is hitting for a .221 BA, .326 OBP and .452 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 34 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Phillies.

The Phillies are sending Aaron Nola (3-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.71 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Curtis Mead

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News