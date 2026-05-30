Curtis Mead And Nationals Face Padres On May 30

Mead is hitting for a .244 BA, .360 OBP and .496 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 25 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on five attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Michael King (4-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.