Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Take On Rangers On March 26

Sanchez went 13-5 with a 2.50 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 202 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Rangers averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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