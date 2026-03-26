Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Take On Rangers On March 26
Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Sanchez has -146 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Sanchez went 13-5 with a 2.50 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 202 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Rangers averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.