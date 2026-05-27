Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Take On Padres On May 27

Sanchez is 5-2 with a 1.62 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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