Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Take On Padres On May 27
Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Sanchez has -112 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Sanchez is 5-2 with a 1.62 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing four hits.
The Padres are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.