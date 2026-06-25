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Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez

Philadelphia Phillies • #61 SP

Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On June 25

Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +102 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Sanchez is 9-3 with a 1.80 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristopher Sanchez

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