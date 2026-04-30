Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Take On Giants On April 30
Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +104 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Sanchez is 2-2 with a 2.94 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.