Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Take On Giants On April 30

Sanchez is 2-2 with a 2.94 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 12 hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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