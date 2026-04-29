Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Giants On April 29

Sanchez is 2-2 with a 2.94 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 12 hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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