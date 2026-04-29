Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Giants On April 29
Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +108 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanchez is 2-2 with a 2.94 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 12 hits.
The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.